Bay City, Saginaw Schools Handing Out Meals to Students While School Closures Are In Effect
Area school districts are handing out breakfast and lunch to families with students to help lessen the impact of the school closings.
Bay City Public Schools began their distribution Wednesday, March 18 at eight different school locations. Families can arrive by vehicle to pick up a couple days worth of breakfast and lunch for their school age children. The distributions take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Bay City Central High School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. – noon.
- Bay City Western High School parking lot, 11: 30 a.m. – noon.
- MacGregor Elementary School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Hampton Elementary School parking lot, noon – 12:20 p.m.
- Handy Middle School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. – noon.
- Kolb Elementary School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Mackensen Elementary School parking lot, noon – 12:20 p.m.
- McAlear-Sawden Elementary School parking lot, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Saginaw Public Schools began their meal handouts on Monday, March 16. Click on the image below for times and locations.