Bay City Public Safety Searching for Missing Girl

Ann Williams
Jun 1, 2022 @ 5:16pm
source: Bay City Dept. of Public Safety

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney was last seen on Sunday near the 600 block of N. McLellan in Bay City.

She was wearing a blue shirt with a picture of a bear on it and shorts with a camouflage pattern. She is 5’4″ and 75 lbs.,  with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be riding a white BMX-style bicycle.

Contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571,  if you have any information on her whereabouts.

