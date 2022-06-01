Bay City Public Safety Searching for Missing Girl

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney was last seen on Sunday near the 600 block of N. McLellan in Bay City.
She was wearing a blue shirt with a picture of a bear on it and shorts with a camouflage pattern. She is 5’4″ and 75 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be riding a white BMX-style bicycle.
Contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571, if you have any information on her whereabouts.