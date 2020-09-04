Bay City Pot Business Raided
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Bay City marijuana business was raided by state police Thursday, September 3 for operating without a license.
Police say the owner of Deeply Content, located at 808 N. Euclid Ave., was arrested following a search warrant served at the location. The arrest was on charges of selling marijuana without a state facility license as required under Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.
State police will continue to conduct investigations and actively pursue criminal charges throughout Michigan, against businesses and individuals who continue to cultivate, manufacture and distribute unlicensed and black market marijuana and marijuana infused products.