Bay City Police Investigating Two Shootings
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two separate shootings were reported in Bay City Friday, October 30.
Police responded to the 500 block of N. Sherman around 1:30 a.m. for the first incident. It was reported the shots came from a dark colored SUV. A house in the area was struck, though there were no injuries.
While police were on the scene, a second report of gunfire was made in the 100 block of Clay St. on the other side of the Saginaw River. A vehicle had been struck by gunfire, but again, no one was injured.
Please call the Bay City Department of Public Safety if you have information about either incident.