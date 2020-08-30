Bay City Community Garden Accepting Plot Applications
Produce by the Park, a community garden in Bay City, is accepting applications for plots.
The community garden started last year near MidMichigan Health Park to give area residents an additional opportunity to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Funded with a donation from the MidMichigan Health Foundation, the garden allows patients, friends and neighbors to grow produce and flowers. Several other community organizations and businesses have also provided the plots, soil and more to make the space ready for gardening.
Applications and waivers for plot space are available by calling (989) 778-2888 or emailing ashleigh.palmer@midmichigan.org. All skill levels are welcome and there is no cost associated with securing a plot.