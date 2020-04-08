Bay and Saginaw Counties Suspend Jury Trials Amid Pandemic
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Jury trials have been suspended in Bay and Saginaw counties during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judges in both counties issued the suspensions Tuesday, April 7, saying any and all jury trials will be suspended the remainder of the month and possibly longer. The trials will be deferred to a later date.
The judges cite concerns over the close proximity of jurors and other court officials, violating social distancing guidelines.