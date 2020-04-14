Bars, Restaurants Can Sell Michigan Their Liquor for Financial Relief
(Alpha Media file photo)
Bars and restaurants around may find some financial relief under a new Executive Order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Executive Order 2020-46 tasks the Michigan Liquor Control Commission with beginning a spirits buy back program. The program authorizes the commission to use its revolving door fund to buy spirits from bars and restaurants with on-site liquor licenses.
The commission can buy remaining spirits in the business’ inventory which were purchased before March 16. The spirits would paid for at their full price.
Establishments approved for the program have until 90 days after the state’s emergency and disasters declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the commission. Those businesses must make their request no later than Friday, April 17, 2020, at 5 p.m., using the online form on the commission’s website.