August 3 Election Results from the Great Lakes Bay Region

Three elections ballot proposals were put to voters in certain Saginaw County communities Tuesday, August 3.
There was an operating millage for Birch Run Area Schools of 18 mills which passed 1,359 – 638. Swan Valley School District put forth a 2.3 mill bonding proposal, which would raise $25 million for school building additions, remodeling, equipping new technology, buying school buses and more. That also passed by 1,162 – 665. In Tittabawassee Township there was a police services millage which was increased up to three mills for operation and maintenance of the police department. That passed by 565 – 355.
Kawkawlin Township in Bay County has a new trustee after Tuesday’s special election. As the only election to take place in Bay County, voters selected Laurie DeShano with 322 votes. She was selected over Ken MacConnell with 313 votes and Joslyn Jamrog with 72. Her term ends in November 2024.
Two school districts in Midland, Isabella and Gratiot counties asked voters to approve bond proposals. The St. Louis Schools bond proposal passed 453 – 249. The eight mill tax renewal would raise $15.58 million for renovations to buildings, parking lots, and other upgrades to existing facilities. However, Coleman Schools proposed a 3.85 mill increase to raise $21.505 million for buying school buses, remodeling and building additions to school buildings, upgrading teaching technology and more, which failed 467 – 1,021.