Attorney General Issues Information, Warning Related to Morley Data Breach

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing consumer protection reminders following a data breach at Saginaw-based Morley Companies. More than 521,000 people were affected. Last week, Morley Companies, which serves business clients, including certain health plans, shared news of a, “data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current employees, former employees and various clients.” In a press release, Morley said it has sent notifications to those who may have been impacted, and provided resources to assist them.
An investigation that started in August determined the attackers may have gotten access to client and employee data, including personal and protected health information. The potentially stolen information includes names, home addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, client identification numbers, health insurance information, medical diagnostics, and medical treatment information.
The Attorney General’s office said while the notification letters are legitimate, bad actors may take the opportunity to use the breach to access additional personal information.
“Watch out for fraudulent emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking personal or banking information in connection to the Morley breach,” Nessel said. “As recipients of the notice will see in Morley’s letter, the company will explain steps to take to protect the information, as well as access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If you receive other correspondence that asks you do to something like call a number to confirm your personal information, assume it’s a scam.”
For more information, read Nessel’s Data Breaches: What to do Next Consumer Alert: https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-81903_20942_30997-487726–,00.html
Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website: https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-97937—,00.html
Or, if you have questions call 877-765-8388.