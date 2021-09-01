Ascension Michigan Signs 25-Year Agreement with CMU College of Medicine

Ascension Michigan has signed a 25-year agreement with Central Michigan University College of Medicine to help educate and train medical students at several Ascension Michigan hospitals including Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw and Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc.
“We are very proud to have solidified this agreement with CMU College of Medicine,” said Charles Husson, DO, chief medical officer, Ascension Michigan. “This long-term agreement aligns with our strategic goals of clinical collaboration in the medical education space and most importantly, ensures quality training for future physicians. Our education and training will help prepare these medical students to provide comprehensive healthcare services to Michiganders across mid-Michigan – including those who live in rural communities, as well as metropolitan and inner-city areas. These students are key to enhancing access to patient-centered, compassionate care in the future.”
Third and fourth-year CMU medical students will have opportunities for clinical rotations at the three Ascension Michigan hospitals, which offer a continuum of acute and critical care services including emergency medicine, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric medicine and surgery, and behavioral medicine.
“For more than 50 years, Ascension St. Mary’s has been a part of what is now CMU Medical Education Partners and its graduate medical education programs,” said Stephanie Duggan, MD, president and CEO, Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “We have partnered well through the years to create a high-quality education and training environment for medical students as well as residents. This collaboration is vital to advancing medical education as we work together to develop a healthcare workforce that will be able to care for our communities’ families for generations to come.”
The CMU College of Medicine was established to address the state and national physician shortage. Beginning with the inaugural class of 2017, approximately 500 doctors have graduated from the College of Medicine. Of the graduating class in 2021, more than 60 percent entered primary care residencies and nearly 50 percent remained in Michigan.
“This agreement with Ascension Michigan hospitals streamlines and secures for the long-term our joint commitment to providing exceptional education for medical students, and outstanding comprehensive care for Michiganders,” said Dr. George E. Kikano, CMU vice president for health affairs and dean of the CMU College of Medicine. “The need is great. Collaborations such as this one set the stage for a brighter and healthier future for us all.”