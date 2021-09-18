Ascension Hospitals Announce New Projects

Ascension plans to invest $125 million into their northern Michigan health ministries – Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw, Ascension Standish and Ascension St. Joseph in Tawas City. Ascension announced a $50 million investment in 2018, dedicated to facility renovations and upgrades, advanced imaging technology, patient care enhancements and an $18 million emergency care center expansion at St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. That project is expected to be complete in November.
The latest investment will go toward projects including renovation and expansion of intensive care units and rooms, and private patient rooms throughout Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw, plus upgrades to cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs at St. Mary’s. Two new linear accelerators for radiation oncology services at St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute in Marlette and West Branch are also planned. Other projects include development of a new emergency department waiting area at Ascension Standish, along with a medical office building. At Ascension St. Joseph, relocation and expansion of the obstetrics and birthing center is planned.
“I am so overjoyed by this announcement and Ascension’s acknowledgment of the great work performed at our healthcare sites,” expressed Stephanie Duggan, MD, Regional President and CEO, Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “Ascension’s ongoing investment and commitment to the northern Michigan ministries is a validation of what we have been working towards. This is all about our patients, they are at the center of everything we do. It’s a testament to our front line caregivers and medical providers who continue to fulfill our Mission of caring for all. We will be here for generations to come.”