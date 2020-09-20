Art @ the Anderson Exhibition Begins September 29
by Stacie Rose (source: Andersen Enrichment Center)
The Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission released the following on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020:
The Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission will open its Art @ the Andersen 2020 Fall Show with an exhibition featuring works by
members of the Saginaw Area Watermedia Artists (SAWA). The show will be on display from September 29 through October 8 at the Andersen Enrichment Center in Saginaw, 120 Ezra Rust Drive. Exhibition hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The exhibition is free to the public.
“What I Did on My Covid Vacation” will highlight more than 60 original works in watercolor, acrylic and batik by SAWA member artists. Works on display represent a period of reflection, a moment of inspiration, or soulful interpretation when a creative idea or thought motivated the artist to focus on their unique and individual creativity, producing an original composition while sheltering in place.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to view Patterns in Origami: The Folded Formations of Mark DeWolf -Ott. Mark manipulates the most foundational artistic elements and principles of design in his works which are bound through commonalities in color, space, form, repetition
and balance. His works are further linked by recurring depictions of flowers and plants or studies in display and presentation.
The Saginaw Area Watermedia Artists is a non-profit organization comprised of mid-Michigan area artists, which works to promote the fine art of painting in mediums of watercolor and acrylics. To support art education in the schools, each year SAWA gives a community award
to an area school. The award is used for the purchase of much needed art supplies.
Art @ the Andersen is made possible with the support of the Maxwell K. Pribil Memorial Fund and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. This project has been established by the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission to give artists in the Great Lakes Bay Region an opportunity to exhibit and sell their work. For more information call the Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission at 989.759.1363.