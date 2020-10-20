Area Schools Report Coronavirus Cases
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
Officials with the Saginaw Township Public Schools have confirmed a seventh grader at White Pine Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, as of Monday, October 19, two students at Heritage High School have also tested positive, while four people, including students and staff, have tested positive at Midland Public School’s Jefferson Middle School.
The districts have conducted contact tracing to identify everyone who have had close contact with the affected people and are working closely with local health departments. The districts have notified parents whose children have been in close contact with those affected for quarantine instructions. Anyone not contacted did not have their child come into close contact with those individuals and do not have to quarantine.
Parents and students are reminded to take precautions in preventing the spread of the coronavirus by remembering the three W’s: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance. People are also urged to stay home when sick, cover mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing and monitor health symptoms.