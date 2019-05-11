Anticipation Builds for the Bay City Tall Ship Celebration

The Bay City Tall Ship Celebration is approaching and event organizers are excited for what’s to come.

The festival takes place July 18-21. Sailing ships from around the world will grace the Saginaw River along Veteran’s Memorial and Wenonah parks, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the event. The economic impact to the region is estimated to be between $13-14 million.

This summer marks the seventh year tall ships will visit Bay City, first arriving in 2001 and returning every three years. It has become one of the premiere attractions of the Great Lakes Bay Region as festival goers get to see what sailing ships looked like in days of yore and take tours of the vessels. Bay City has the distinction of winning Port of the Year four times from Tall Ships America, more than any other host port in North America.

This year’s festival will coincide with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA tournament July 15-20. Organizers don’t expect any conflicts, saying the two event should instead compliment one another.

Tickets and information about the festival can be found at the event website. Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Kroger stores around the state.

For more information about the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, visit here.