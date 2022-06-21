Animal Cruelty/Neglect Case Under Investigation in Huron County

The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewing a case for possible animal cruelty and neglect charges. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said a deputy was working on another case when he heard dogs barking inside a home on Main Street in Port Hope. That led to discovery of a pit bull and a sheep dog living in what he described as deplorable conditions. Hanson said dog waste covered the floors and the home was infested with insects.
Sanilac County Animal Control took the dogs to a local veterinarian, who found both suffering from what appeared to be lice and open sores. One dog’s tail had a portion chewed raw, and both had multiple health issues. They have been taken to the Thumb Animal Control Center.
Hanson said investigators learned the owner hadn’t lived in the home for a while and may have medical issues that require living elsewhere. They also spoke with a person who was supposed be looking after the dogs. Hanson called the case inexcusable and preventable.