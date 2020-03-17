      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Dozen New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Michigan

Ann Williams
Mar 17, 2020 @ 4:44pm
source: Centers for Disease Control

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan between Monday evening and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. In their daily update (2:00 p.m., daily), state health officials said the new coronavirus cases include the first ones reported in northern Michigan, in Leelanau and Otsego counties. The newest cases are as follows:

Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases
  Detroit 2 males
  Ingham 1 male
  Jackson 1 female
  Leelanau 1 male
  Macomb* 2 males, 1 female
  Oakland 2 males
  Otsego 1 male
  Wayne 1 male
  Total 12

The new cases announced Tuesday bring Michigan’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 65.  The latest on coronavirus in Michigan can be found here:

https://www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News