A Dozen New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Michigan
source: Centers for Disease Control
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan between Monday evening and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. In their daily update (2:00 p.m., daily), state health officials said the new coronavirus cases include the first ones reported in northern Michigan, in Leelanau and Otsego counties. The newest cases are as follows:
Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
| Detroit
|2 males
| Ingham
|1 male
| Jackson
|1 female
| Leelanau
|1 male
| Macomb*
|2 males, 1 female
| Oakland
|2 males
| Otsego
|1 male
| Wayne
|1 male
| Total
|12
The new cases announced Tuesday bring Michigan’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 65. The latest on coronavirus in Michigan can be found here:
https://www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus