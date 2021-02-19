$4.1 Million in Federal Grants Going to Mid-Michigan Airports
source: MBS International Airport
Congressman Dan Kildee has announced over $4.1 million in federal grants will be awarded to five local airports throughout mid-Michigan to help offset the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus. The grants can be used by the airports to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning and paying down debt.
The grants were awarded to the following:
Bishop International Airport in Flint will receive $2,521,161.
MBS International Airport in Freeland will receive $1,553,375.
James Clements Municipal Airport in Bay City will receive $13,000.
Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda will receive $13,000.
Saginaw County HW Browne Airport in Saginaw will receive $13,000.
“This pandemic is not over and our local airports still need economic relief to help maintain safe operations,” Congressman Kildee said. “Despite decreased passenger traffic and increased costs due to the pandemic, our local airports continue to provide essential passenger and cargo services that keep our regional economy moving. I am pleased to announce these federal grants and am committed to bringing critical resources to Michigan to address the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.”