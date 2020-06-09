2020 Rockin’ the River Boat Races Cancelled
Speedboats preparing the day before the big event (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Bay City’s Rockin the River boat races and other activities are cancelled this year over coronavirus concerns.
Anyone who purchased tickets for this year’s event should hold onto them as they will be valid for next year when the races and concerts return. The event was scheduled for July, but will now be held July 10 and 11, 2021. The two concerts which were to be held, Gretchen Wilson and Justin Moore, are also rescheduled for July 9 and 10 next year.
Anyone with tickets should also have the email info@statetheatrebaycity.com with your order name stating you plan on attending next year. Anyone requesting refunds can mail their tickets to the State Theatre at 913 Washington Ave., Bay City, MI 48708.