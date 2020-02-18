2-Year-Old Shot in Saginaw, Investigation Underway
(Alpha Media file photo)
A two-year-old boy was wounded Monday, February 17 in Saginaw after being shot in the leg.
Police say the boy’s father took him to Ascension St. Mary’s hospital around 9:15 a.m., arriving about a half hour after the incident occurred. Family members claim the boy was hurt in a drive by shooting, which happened at a home on N. 12th St., but police haven’t found any evidence a drive by took place.
The boy’s condition is unknown. He was flown to another hospital for more intensive care. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Graves of the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1761.