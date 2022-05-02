18-Year-Old Woman Injured in Saginaw Shooting

Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting at Lincoln and Webber Streets. It was reported about 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by gunfire as it was heading west on Lincoln. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was listed in good condition at a local hospital. Police were still looking for the suspect, who left the scene. No one else was hurt.
If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-287-1223, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).