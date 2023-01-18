WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Zhender’s Snowfest Cancels Sculpting Competition due to Snow Shortage

By jonathan.dent
January 18, 2023 4:03PM EST
Zhender’s Snowfest Cancels Sculpting Competition due to Snow Shortage

With only a week left before the event is set to begin, organizers of Zhender’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth are cancelling their world-class snow sculpting competitions for the first time ever.

Organizers say that while a shortage of snow due to unusually warm weather means cancelling the competition, the State and High School snow sculpting competitions will continue. In addition, the festival will feature extra ice sculptures, as well as a second night of fireworks on Friday.

The event begins Wednesday, January 25th and runs through Sunday the 29th.

