WSGW OnLine Poll: Vehicle Technology to Stop Speeding (results)

(November 29 – December 6)

The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended all new vehicles come equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible. Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) would use GPS and sign recognition to prevent vehicles from exceeding speed limits.

Supporters say last year, with more than 12,000 deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries were related to speed, speed restriction technology would save lives.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says driver education and focus would be better ways to advocate safety.

This is actually the second such recommendation from the NTSB. A final report regarding the recommedations will come in the future.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

Yes – 3%

No – 95%

I’m Not Sure – 2%