WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court in an Election Year (results)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)
(September 23 – 30)
Following the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is obviously a vacant seat that will need to be filled.
President Trump and most Senate Republicans are moving forward to confirm a new justice before Election Day.
Democratic leaders say the next justice should not be named and confirmed until after Election Day by the next president.
POLL QUESTION: When do you think a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice should be named and confirmed?
Now before Election Day – 35%
Wait until after Election Day by the elected president – 65%
I’m Not Sure – 1%