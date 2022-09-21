WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Twitter Editing (results)

By Charlie Rood
September 21, 2022 4:19AM EDT
(September  14 – 21, 2022)

Twitter is preparing to launch what is described as its most requested feature to date. An edit option. The social media platform says it will be offered for the paid version of Twitter only at $4.99 a month.

Twitter hopes it will ease the pressure of trying to send out messages without a mistake and may ultimately increase the number of users.

All Twitters users would be able to see it a tweet has been edited. And, users could still see previous versions of a tweet before editing. Twitter says that will protect the integrity of conversations and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think about Twitter and its edit option?
I use Twitter and I will pay for it to use it – 2%
I use Twitter, but I will not pay for it, I think it should be free – 10%
I don’t use Twitter, but I do think there should be a way to edit – 8%
I don’t use Twitter and I don’t care – 80%

