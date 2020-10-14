WSGW OnLine Poll: Trick-or-Treating or Not (results)
(October 7 – 14, 2020)
As Halloween approaches, there have already been modifications and cancellations
of Halloween themed events and activities.
While a night of Trick-or-Treating has not been cancelled, the CDC has issued guidelines which many states and communities are suggesting families follow, including how children should Trick-or-Treat and for how candy should be handed out at home.
POLL QUESTION: Will you or your children participate in any form Trick-or-Treating this year?
Yes – 57%
No – 38%
Still Not Sure – 5%