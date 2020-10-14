      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Trick-or-Treating or Not (results)

Charlie Rood
Oct 14, 2020 @ 4:16am
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"

(October 7 – 14, 2020)

As Halloween approaches, there have already been modifications and cancellations
of Halloween themed events and activities.

While a night of Trick-or-Treating has not been cancelled, the CDC has issued guidelines which many states and communities are suggesting families follow, including how children should Trick-or-Treat and for how candy should be handed out at home.

POLL QUESTION: Will you or your children participate in any form Trick-or-Treating this year?
Yes –  57%
No –  38%
Still Not Sure –  5%

