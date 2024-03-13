WSGW OnLine Poll: The Supreme Court ruling regarding former President Trump (results)

(March 6 – March 13, 2024)

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, barred states themselves from disqualifying candidates for federal office.

The opinion included the statement, “We conclude that states may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But states have no power under the Constitution with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency. ”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that “For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine Justices agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take home.”

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Do You accept or reject the U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding former President Trump?

I accept it simply because it’s the Supreme Court – 93%

I accept it only because it was a unanimous ruling – 3%

I reject it only because it involves former President Trump – 0%

I reject it and the candidate doesn’t matter – 4%