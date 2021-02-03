WSGW OnLine Poll: The Second Impeachment of President Trump (results)
Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting.
(January 27 – February 3)
President Trump is the first president to be impeached twice.
House Democrats charge President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” against the U.S. Government and “lawless action at the Capitol”.
All House Democrats, along with ten Republicans, voted for impeachment. Voting against impeachment were 197 Republicans.
There will now be a trial and vote in the Senate to either acquit or convict. Or, a senator could simply vote present, which is essentially not guilty.
POLL QUESTION: You are a United States Senator, how would you vote in the impeachment trial of President Trump?
Not Guilty – 30%
Guilty – 69%
Present – 1%