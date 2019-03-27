WSGW OnLine Poll: The Mueller Report and Obstruction

WASHINGTON - JULY 28: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee focusing on the oversight of the FBI July 28, 2010 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. In response to criticism that the FBI was unfairly targeting Muslims, Mueller stated during the hearing that the bureau's domestic surveillance was not targeting people based on race. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russian collusion investigation is complete. He submitted a report which was summarized in a four-page document released by Attorney General William Barr.

President Trump and his campaign was found not to have been involved in any collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. But, the question of whether President Trump sought to obstruct Mueller’s inquiry was stated this way, “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

So, obstruction is now in focus as a demand is out for the full Mueller report to be made public.

POLL QUESTION:

What is your opinion regarding the release of the Mueller report related to obstruction? I want the report so the obstruction issue can be clarified

I do not believe there was any obstruction, but I still want the report

I do not want the report as I'm satified with what is known View Results

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs 8:01)…..

