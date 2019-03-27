WSGW OnLine Poll: The Mueller Report and Obstruction

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russian collusion investigation is complete. He submitted a report which was summarized in a four-page document released by Attorney General William Barr.
President Trump and his campaign was found not to have been involved in any collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. But, the question of whether President Trump sought to obstruct Mueller’s inquiry was stated this way, “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
So, obstruction is now in focus as a demand is out for the full Mueller report to be made public.
POLL QUESTION:
Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs 8:01)…..
PREVIOUS POLL: How will our Detroit Tigers do in the 2019 Baseball Season?
Finish the same as the last two seasons or worse (64 wins or less) – 52%
Finish with better record than last two seasons, but still under .500 (65-80 wins) – 43%
.500 or better (at least 81 wins) – 0%
Make the playoffs – 0%
World Series Champions – 3%