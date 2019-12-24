WSGW OnLine Poll: Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices (results)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)
(December 17 – 24)
Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices
From time to time, there have been opinions expressed over the possibility of instituting term limits for U.S. Supreme Court Justices.
Fix the Court, which describes itself as a national, nonpartisan organization, has worked with both conservatives and liberals advocating 18-year term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, staggered so a vacancy would come up every two years, meaning every president would have at least two appointments in each term.
Fix the Court lists a number of reasons for term limits, including life tenure granted by our Founded Fathers which is much longer today due to longer life, overall physical and mental capacities, plus justices that may try to hang on for a different president to make a nomination.
POLL QUESTION: Should U.S. Supreme Court Justices be term limited?
Yes – 28%
No – 63%
I’m Not sure – 9%