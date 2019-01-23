WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3, it’s Super Bowl LIII, Patriots vs Rams, and you will it live on WSGW 790am via Westwood One!

REMINDER:  Visit wsgw.com and play the Big Game Contest!   Correctly predict the game score and you could win $50,000!   Look for the Big Game Contest Box near the top of the home page.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:   Who do you predict to win Super Bowl LIII?
– Los Angeles Rams
– New England Patriots
– I Don’t Care

 

When you vote, you’ll see results of the Lansing political relationship poll.

PREVIOUS QUESTION: What do you think the relationship will be in Lansing between Governor Whitmer and the GOP?
Respectful, with more positive bipartisan actions than negative – 25%
Tolerant, with tough negotiations between governor and legislature – 25%
Disagreeable, with difficult and divisive debates – 50%

