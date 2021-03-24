      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Returning to Work (results)

Charlie Rood
Mar 24, 2021 @ 4:22am
(March 17 – 24, 2021)

 

As vaccine distribution increases in Michigan, more businesses and employees are discussing returning to work.

The state has established a new Return-to-Office Workgroup to assist in planning and making recommendations regarding health and safety as workplaces open again.

POLL QUESTION:   What is your working status?
I am working at home and would like to continue from home –  17%
I am working at home and look forward to returning to my workplace –  17%
I have not done any work at home –  66%

