WSGW OnLine Poll: Returning to Work (results)
Office workplace with vacancy sign. Empty seat, chair in room for employee. Business hiring, recruitment concept. Vector illustration in flat style
(March 17 – 24, 2021)
As vaccine distribution increases in Michigan, more businesses and employees are discussing returning to work.
The state has established a new Return-to-Office Workgroup to assist in planning and making recommendations regarding health and safety as workplaces open again.
POLL QUESTION: What is your working status?
I am working at home and would like to continue from home – 17%
I am working at home and look forward to returning to my workplace – 17%
I have not done any work at home – 66%