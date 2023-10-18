WSGW OnLine Poll: Religion or Not (results)

(October 11 – 18)

A recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed mixed findings regarding organized religion, being religious with no church, or having no belief at all.

Sixty-four percent identified with an organized religion. Thirty percent don’t identify with any organized religion, but nearly half of that group said they still believe in God.

Adults over 60 are the most religious.

Sixty-seven percent that identify as agnostic and 44% of atheists agreed “some things can’t be explained by science or natural causes”.

POLL QUESTION: What best describes your religion or not?

I belong to an organized religion – 67%

I do not belong to an organized religion, but I believe in God – 21%

I describe myself as an atheist or agnostic – 12%