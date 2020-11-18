WSGW OnLine Poll: Presidential Voting – States or Federal Control (results)
(November 11 – 18)
The administration of elections generally functions as a state based system.
The result is that no state administers elections in exactly the same way as another state, and there can be variations in election administration even within states. Those differences were heightened this year because of the national presidential ballot.
While some support state election diversity, others say at least presidential elections should follow uniform protocols.
PREVIOUS POLL: How should presidential elections be administered?
Let each state run its own election process – 26%
Federal standards should be set so every state votes the same way – 73%
I’m Not Sure – 1%