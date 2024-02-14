WSGW OnLine Poll: Presidential Election 2024 (results)

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

(February 7 – 14, 2024)

In nine months, Americans will head to the polls to elect the next president. At this time, it appears President Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate and former President Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate.

While there is party support for both, there are also several different polls and viewpoints showing disappointment about each candidate even from within their own parties.

There is still time for things to change, and in politics, anything can happen. And that’s the poll, not a “who will win” but a prediction on whether both Biden and Trump will be the candidates.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: My prediction of President Biden and former President Trump as their parties candidates is …..

It will be both Joe Biden and Donald Trump – 23%

It will be Joe Biden, but not Donald Trump – 2%

It will be Donald Trump, but not Joe Biden – 60%

Neither will be a candidate – 15%