WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election (results)

Charlie Rood
Mar 11, 2020 @ 3:39am
Elections

(March 4 – 11)

Tuesday, March 10, is Michigan Presidental Primary Election Day.

Along with the presidential candidates listed on the ballot, voters also may choose “uncommitted” as an option while voting on other local issues.

On the Republican side, it’s assumed President Trump will win.

On the Democratic side, nothing is assumed.

POLL QUESTION: Who do you predict will win the Democratic Presidential Primary in Michigan?
Joe Biden –  45%
Mike Bloomberg –  4%
Tusli Gabbard –  6%
Bernie Sanders –  45%
Elizabeth Warren –  0%

