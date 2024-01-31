WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Cannabis Industry (results)

(January 24 – 31, 2024)

According to recent figures, Michigan’s legal marijuana retailers sold more than $3 billion worth of cannabis in 2023. That’s about a third more than 2022. By far the highest percentage of sales is recreational use. Medical purposes are only about 2%.

Michigan is second in overal sales in the nation after California, but number one at about $300 per capita. There are industry insiders who believe the market in Michigan is headed for a slowdown in growth this year.

Supporters say it was voter approved and proving to be a big economic boost. Opponents say harmful ramifications may not be realized for another ten years.

There are industry insiders who believe the market in Michigan is headed for a slowdown in growth this year.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: Do You support Michigan’s cannabis industry or are you concerned there could be future harmful results?

I am a supporter – 54%

I am concerned – 42%

I’m not sure – 4%