WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Plays for the National Championship (results)

By Charlie Rood
January 10, 2024 5:17AM EST
Michigan

(January 2 – January 8 at 7:30pm)

For the first time in Michigan’s long football history, the team will play in a true National Championship game.

The last time Michigan won a National Championship in 1997 was the last time the polls decided who was best. The Bowl Championship Series to determine a champion started the next year.

Michigan will play Washington, both teams 14-0, for the National Championship, Game Day Coverage on Monday at 6:30pm on 790am WSGW.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: What will Michigan do in the National Championship Game?
Win a close game by 3 points or less – 29%
Win by a point total of 4-14 – 25%
Win by 15 or better – 11%
Lose – 35%

