WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan High School Sports/Going To School (results)
High school female volleyball team in action.
(August 19 – 26)
As school districts continue to prepare for the educational aspects of a new year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association continues its plans for fall sports.
Many schools plan to start the year with some form of online instruction before trying in school classes.
While the MHSAA has postponed football until spring, at this time the rest of fall sports are proceeding as scheduled, such as volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis, and swimming and diving, according to guidelines each sport issued by the MHSAA.
POLL QUESTION: What is your response for your student going to school and playing fall sports?
I have no concern about my student in school and no concern playing fall sports – 35%
I am concerned so my student will not be in school and not play fall sports – 51%
I am concerned about my student in school, but will allow playing fall sports – 6%
I have no concern about my student in school, but will not allow playing fall sports – 5%
I’m Not Sure – 3%