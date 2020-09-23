WSGW OnLine Poll: Masks for High School Sports (results)
(September 16 – 23)
High school fall sports are now being played with a mask wearing mandate.
The MHSAA says it’s up to schools to enforce athletes wearing masks, but the organization will not hesitate to get involved if mask wearing becomes an issue.
Some athletes and parents are happy to have sports and accept the mask mandate. Others are happy to have sports, but question wearing masks during competition.
POLL QUESTION: What do you think about students wearing masks to play sports?
My student is an athlete and I support wearing masks to play – 1%
My student is an athlete and I don’t think masks are necessary to play – 72%
My student is not an athlete and I support wearing masks to play – 3%
My student is not an athlete and I don’t think masks are necessary to play – 24%