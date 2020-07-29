WSGW OnLine Poll: Mask Mandates (results)
(July 22 – 29)
In the ongoing battle against coronavirus, the focus on wearing masks has been increasing, and at this time many states, including Michigan, have governor ordered mask wearing mandates with penalties possible for ignoring requirements.
A number of nationwide stores, businesses, and other establishments have implemented their own mask wearing policies.
More countries are instituting nationwide mask wearing regulations.
POLL QUESTION: Who do you think should make the decision on whether or not a mask wearing mandate is in place?
State Government – 22%
Federal Government – 15%
Individual Businesses/Establishments – 59%
I’m Not Sure – 4%