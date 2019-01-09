WSGW OnLine Poll: Marijuana Businesses

Michigan is now a state where both medical and recreational marijuana is legal, and local communities can decide whether or not to allow businesses to sell the product.

To allow either medical or recreational marijuana businesses, communities must pass ordinances or resolutions. For medical marijuana, communities must “opt-in” to allow. For recreational marijuana, communities must “opt-out” to deny.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

What do you want your community to do regarding medical and recreational marijuana businesses? Allow Medical Marijuana only

Allow Recreational Marijuana only

Allow Both Medical and Recreational Marijuana

Deny Both Medical and Recreational Marijuana View Results

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 7:05)…..

PREVIOUS QUESTION: Regarding the government shutdown and funding for a border wall, do you agree with President Trump or Democrats?

I think President Trump should not agree to any funding plan that does not include $5 billion for a wall – 77%

I think Democrats should not offer $5 billion, but push a plan to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security that includes $1.3 billion for border fencing – 22%

I’m Not Sure – 1%