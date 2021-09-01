WSGW OnLine Poll: Lions/Wolverines/Spartans Football Predictions (results)

(August 25 – September 1)
College Football and the NFL are preparing to kick off what will hopefully be full seasons with fans in the stands.
Michigan and Michigan State will play the first weekend in September while the Lions, under new coach Dan Campbell, start September 12.
POLL QUESTION: What team will win the most games this season?
Lions – 3%
Spartans – 8%
Wolverines – 54%
Lions and Spartans will tie – 3%
Lions and Wolverines will tie – 7%
Spartans and Wolverines will tie – 18%
All Tie – 7%