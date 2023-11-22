WSGW OnLine Poll: Gun Safety Classes in Michigan Schools (results)

(November 15 – 22)

A state senator has introduced legislation to allow schools an option to offer a physical education class for gun safety and proper hunting skills. The class would be available to students in grades 6 through 12.

The legislation has the backing of the Michigan Department of Education, the Department of Natural Resources, and it’s supported by the Michigan United Conservation Club.

Supporters say it’s an opportunity for kids to learn more about hunting and Michigan’s outdoors. Students would learn the proper usage and handling, safe cleaning and maintenance of different types of firearms and safe hunting practices. Real firearms or ammunition would not be allowed into schools as part of the instruction.

Gun safety advocates said the legislation focuses on the wrong issues. The advocates say with

guns the leading cause of death for children in Michigan, the focus should be on preventative measures long before children could get their hands on guns.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: Do You think it’s a good idea to allow schools the option to offer classes for gun safety and proper hunting skills?

Yes – 94%

No – 5%

I’m Not Sure – 1%