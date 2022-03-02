WSGW OnLine Poll: Girl Scout Cookies (results)

(February 23 – March 2)
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April. Local timing may be different.
Did you know each Girl Scout council contracts with one of two licensed bakers whose recipes and ingredients may differ slightly. That’s why some cookies look the same but have two different names. And, cookie offerings can be different from community to community.
This year, 12 cookies are listed by the Girl Scouts online.
POLL QUESTION: What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Adventurefuls – 5%
Caramel Chocolate Chip – 0%
Lemonades – 1%
Lemon-Ups – 1%
Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs) – 7%
Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-si-dos) – 18%
Samoas (Caramel Delights) – 13%
Shortbread (Trefoils) – 7%
S’mores – 9%
Thin Mints – 38%
Toast-Yay – 0%
Toffee-tastic – 1%