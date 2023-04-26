WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Undocumented Immigrants Obtaining a Michigan Driver’s License (results)

(April 19 – 26)

A group of Democratic lawmakers have legislation that would allow, among other things, the opportunity for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license or other state identification if they provide proof of residency.

Michigan has required proof of legal residency since 2008 following a ruling by then Republican Attorney General Mike Cox. His ruling reversed a 1995 opinion by Democratic Attorney General Frank Kelley.

Democrats say it’s a matter of human dignity and safety, plus it would help the economy. Republicans say there is support to help legal immigrants , but illegal individuals should not be affored privileges.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: Should undocumented immigrants be able to obtain a Michigan Driver’s License or other state identification?

Yes – 5%

No – 94%

I’m Not Sure – 1%