WSGW OnLine Poll: Football 2022 (results)

football fans concept of beer bottle in brown paper bag, chips, pistachio and handwriting text football time written in chalkboard over wooden background, top view

(August 24 – 31)

The college and pro seasons are ready to kick off!

Michigan was spectacular last season, with a victory over Ohio State, winning the Big Ten Championship, finishing 12-2! Last season, MSU was spectacular, claiming victory over the Wolverines, winning the Peach Bowl, finishing 11-2! The Lions last season only won 3 games, but did beat two playoff teams, Green Bay and Arizona, late in the year.

Can Michigan and Michigan State continue great gutsy gridiron play? Will the Lions appearance on “Hard Knocks” become hard core football?

POLL QUESTION: What team do you predict to win the most games this season?

Wolverines – 51%

Spartans – 29%

Lions – 4%

All Three Will Tie – 0%

The Wolverines and Spartans will tie – 16%

The Wolverines and Lions will tie – 0%

The Spartans and Lions will tie – 0%