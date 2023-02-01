WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan (results)

By Charlie Rood
February 1, 2023 4:12AM EST
(January 25 – February 1)

There is a proposal in the Michigan Senate to allow communities to tighten fireworks laws.

Independence Day Fireworks could be reduced from being allowed June 29-July 4 to just July 3 and 4. On Memorial Day, the end time could be reduced from 11:45 to 11pm.

Plus, communities with a population density of more than 3400 residents per square mile could set additional regulations outside of Independence Day, Memorial Day, and New Year’s Eve and Day.

The proposal would at least double fines for violations.

POLL QUESTION: Would you support allowing communities to reduce some current fireworks regulations?
Yes  –  42%
No  –  57%
I’m Not Sure  –  1%

