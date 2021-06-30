      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Electric Vehicles or Gas (results)

Charlie Rood
Jun 30, 2021
the power supply for Charging of an electric car

(June 23 -30)

News continues to come forth from automakers regarding plans to increase investments in electric vehicles.

GM will spend 30% on EV additions through 2025. Ford plans on spending $30 billion through 2025.

There is talk about constructing more plants to produce batteries and adding additional shifts to existing sites.

This year alone will be the first time GM will spend more on EVs than on gas and diesel.

POLL QUESTION: Is it time for Your next vehicle to be electric, or will You choose to stay with gas or diesel?
I plan on my next vehicle being electric –  4%
I plan on my next vehicle being gas or diesel –  90%
It doesn’t matter to me if my next vehicle was an electric, gas, or diesel –  6%

