WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers Baseball 2024 (results)
(March 20 – 27, 2024)
Optimism is high for the Tigers this season! Many experts and analysts think the Tigers will at least play better than .500 for the first time since 2016. A handful wouldn’t be surprised if the Tigers made the playoffs.
The Tigers are counting on players such as Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Tarik Skubal, and even a young Colt Keith. Newcomers Gio Urshela, Mark Canha, Kent Maeda and Jack Flaherty will hopefully have an impact.
Last season the Tigers finished 78-84. You turn just 12 losses in victories and it’s 90 wins.
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What is Your prediction for the Tigers in 2024?
Below .500 – 18%
At least .500 or better, but no playoffs – 29%
Make the playoffs – 43%
Win the World Series – 10%