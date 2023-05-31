WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Sports Teams and the Playoffs (results)

(May 24 – 31)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Detroit Sports Teams and the Playoffs

Since 1958, when the Pistons joined the Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings as part of the four major Detroit pro sports teams, the longest playoff drought when none of the teams made the playoffs was a three year stretch from 1979-1981.

That stretch is now in danger of being extended as no Detroit team has made the playoffs the last three years, 2020-2022.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: What Detroit team do you think will be the first in the playoffs since the Pistons in 2019?

Lions – 48%

Pistons – 2%

Red Wings – 26%

Tigers – 24%